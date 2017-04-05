XRegister
X
06 October 2016

05/04/2017 - 18:52 BST

Tom Rogic On Bench – Celtic Team vs Partick Thistle Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Partick Thistle
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Celtic have announced their team to host Partick Thistle at Celtic Park in a Scottish Premiership game this evening.

Brendan Rodgers' men secured the title with a thumping win away at Hearts at the weekend, but Celtic are keen to go through the season unbeaten and also have a points target to aim for in the Premiership.




The Bhoys remain without strikers Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths.

Looking to beat Partick Thistle, Rodgers picks Jozo Simunovic and Erik Sviatchenko as the central defensive pairing, while Eboue Kouassi is handed his first Celtic start. Nir Bitton slots into midfield in what is a 3-4-3 formation, with Callum McGregor, Scott Sinclair and Partick Roberts carrying the attacking threat.

If the Celtic manager needs to shake things up, he can call for Tom Rogic if needed, while Kolo Toure is an experienced option.

 


Celtic Team vs Partick Thistle

Gordon; Lustig, Simunovic, Sviatchenko; Gamboa, Kouassi, Bitton, Izaguirre; McGregor, Sinclair; Roberts

Substitutes: Bailly, Toure, Armstrong, Rogic, Henderson, Tierney, Aitchison 
 