06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/04/2017 - 19:04 BST

Vincent Kompany Plays – Manchester City Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Chelsea in a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Pep Guardiola's men sit fourth in the league standings and a whopping eleven points behind Chelsea. If the Citizens can win tonight, they will move to within eight of the league leaders with another eight games to play, keeping alive their slim title hopes.




The Citizens were in action at Arsenal at the weekend and played out a 2-2 draw at the Emirates.

This evening, Guardiola names a team with Willy Caballero between the sticks and a central defensive pairing of John Stones and captain Vincent Kompany. In the full-back positions, the Citizens have Gael Clichy and Fernandinho. Fabian Delph sits in front of the back four, with Leroy Sane, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Jesus Navas all further forward. Sergio Aguero is up top.

If Guardiola needs to change things then he can turn to Raheem Sterling, while Yaya Toure is also on the bench.

 


Manchester City Team vs Chelsea

Caballero, Clichy, Stones, Kompany (c), Fernandinho, Delph, Sane, Silva, De Bruyne, Navas, Aguero 

Substitutes: Bravo, Zabaleta, Kolarov, Fernando, Toure, Sterling, Nolito
 