We Beat Best Team In League – Antonio Conte Happy As Chelsea Edge Man City

Antonio Conte believes Chelsea beat the best team in the Premier League after edging out Manchester City 2-1 this evening to remain seven points clear at the top of the table.



It took just ten minutes for Chelsea to pull in front at Stamford Bridge, with Cesar Azpilicueta cutting the ball back to Eden Hazard, who then hit a shot which looked to have deflected off Vincent Kompany and into the back of the net.











Manchester City were not disheartened though and levelled matters up in the 27th minute through Sergio Aguero. It was a poor clearance from Thibaut Courtois which gave the ball to David Silva, whose shot was saved but only so it fell to Aguero.



Courtois quickly redeemed himself though when he made a good save to stop Leroy Sane making it 2-1 to the visitors.





And then it was 2-1 to Chelsea, with Fernandinho bringing down Pedro Rodriguez in the box.