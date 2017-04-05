We Beat Best Team In League – Antonio Conte Happy As Chelsea Edge Man City

Antonio Conte believes Chelsea beat the best team in the Premier League after edging out Manchester City 2-1 this evening to remain seven points clear at the top of the table.
It took just ten minutes for Chelsea to pull in front at Stamford Bridge, with Cesar Azpilicueta cutting the ball back to Eden Hazard, who then hit a shot which looked to have deflected off Vincent Kompany and into the back of the net.
Manchester City were not disheartened though and levelled matters up in the 27th minute through Sergio Aguero. It was a poor clearance from Thibaut Courtois which gave the ball to David Silva, whose shot was saved but only so it fell to Aguero.
Courtois quickly redeemed himself though when he made a good save to stop Leroy Sane making it 2-1 to the visitors.
And then it was 2-1 to Chelsea, with Fernandinho bringing down Pedro Rodriguez in the box.
Hazard saw his penalty saved by Willy Caballero, but got to the rebound to score and make it 2-1 in the 35th minute.
Manchester City had chances in the second half, Kompany seeing a header come back off the bar, while at the death John Stones shot over from close range as Chelsea held on.
Conte admits he suffered as the Citizens looked for a leveller and believes his men beat the best team in the league.
"My look is tired because I feel like I played it tonight with my players, I suffered with them", he told the BBC.
"But we must be pleased because we beat a strong team – the best team in the league.
"I think they have a great coach – the best in the world. To win this type of game at this time of the season is great.
"Now we need to rest and recover as we have another game in two days' time", he added.
And Conte feels Chelsea must continue to think Spurs will push them right until the death in the title race.
"Now with eight games to go, we know Tottenham can win eight so we need to take 18 points to have it mathematically.
"I think it's right to think we will be pushed to the end.
"When you see your opponents continue to win, you must win to win the title.
"That's all we have to do."