06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/04/2017 - 11:40 BST

We Need Him Back – Ex-Liverpool Star Bemoans Sadio Mane Blow

 




Neil Mellor has explained that Liverpool want Sadio Mane back as soon as possible as the Reds are aware of what is it like to miss him, due to when the Senegalese was away on international duty in January.

The forward, who has been in sublime form since joining Liverpool from Southampton last summer, took a knock in the second half of the Anfield outfit’s 3-1 win against Everton on Saturday and had to be replaced.




Mane has a swollen knee because of it and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted on Tuesday that the club cannot be sure how long the 24-year-old will be sidelined; the German however conceded that there is a possibility of the player being out for the rest of the season.

The Merseyside giants, who started the season strongly, struggled for consistency when Mane went to represent his country in the Africa Cup of Nations.
 


And with just eight league games remaining in the season, Mellor thinks Liverpool will want Mane back in the team as quickly as possible, with the Senegal international scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists in 29 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.

“With eight games left [it’s a big blow]”, he said on LFC TV, when discussing Mane.

“He has been such a big player for us.

“We saw what it was like to miss him in January when he was away to the Africa Cup of Nations.

“We want him back and recovered as quickly as possible.”

Mane is certain to miss Liverpool’s clash with Bournemouth later in the day and Mellor expects Divock Origi to come in for the former Southampton man.

Origi, who replaced Mane against Everton, scored Liverpool’s third and final goal in the Merseyside derby.

“I think Origi will be player who comes in for Mane, who is looking most likely to miss the game”, he continued.
 