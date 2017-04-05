We Want More – Pedro Caixinha Unhappy As Rangers Draw At Kilmarnock

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha insists that his side cannot be happy after playing out a 0-0 draw at Rugby Park against Kilmarnock.



Caixinha's men were looking to close the gap on second placed Aberdeen, but following two dropped points the gap between the two teams sits at a whopping 12 points.











Rangers did have chances to beat Kilmarnock, but found goalkeeper Freddie Woodman in good form, the shot-stopper notably keeping out two Joe Garner headers.



Killie had chances of their own, Sean Longstaff heading wide after he got in front of Wes Foderingham to a cross.





Rangers were forced to settle for a point, but for Caixinha it is not good enough.