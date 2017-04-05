We Want More – Pedro Caixinha Unhappy As Rangers Draw At Kilmarnock

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha insists that his side cannot be happy after playing out a 0-0 draw at Rugby Park against Kilmarnock.
Caixinha's men were looking to close the gap on second placed Aberdeen, but following two dropped points the gap between the two teams sits at a whopping 12 points.
Rangers did have chances to beat Kilmarnock, but found goalkeeper Freddie Woodman in good form, the shot-stopper notably keeping out two Joe Garner headers.
Killie had chances of their own, Sean Longstaff heading wide after he got in front of Wes Foderingham to a cross.
Rangers were forced to settle for a point, but for Caixinha it is not good enough.
"We need to show initiative", he told Sky Sports after the match.
"If one team deserves to be the winner, it should be us.
"But it's not enough.
"We cannot be happy with this, we want more", Caixinha added.
Rangers now look forward to a key clash in their hunt to finish in second as they travel to take on Aberdeen on Sunday, a game which is followed by a home clash against Partick Thistle.