We’re Battling To Close Gap With Chelsea – Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists his side are battling to close the gap with Premier League leaders Chelsea and anticipate a tough clash away at Swansea City tonight.
Spurs were on hand to take advantage of Chelsea slipping up at the weekend as the Blues went down 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace, while Pochettino's men beat Burnley.
The distance between the two teams at the Premier League summit is now just seven points and many feel Spurs may have another chance to close the gap tonight as while they head to Swansea, Chelsea play Manchester City.
Pochettino says Spurs are fighting hard, however he expects Swansea to pose tough opposition.
"Now we have another big week! Every game will be important from now until the end of the season", he told Spurs TV.
"It was an important three points at a difficult place [at Burnley] and now we are preparing for Swansea, another tough game against a team battling for survival.
"For us, we’re battling to reduce the gap against Chelsea – it will be another difficult game", Pochettino added.
Spurs thrashed Swansea 5-0 in the earlier fixture between the two teams this season, at White Hart Lane.
The Swans though are unbeaten in their last four home games, having won three, beating Southampton, Leicester City and Burnley.