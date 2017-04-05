We’re Battling To Close Gap With Chelsea – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists his side are battling to close the gap with Premier League leaders Chelsea and anticipate a tough clash away at Swansea City tonight.



Spurs were on hand to take advantage of Chelsea slipping up at the weekend as the Blues went down 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace, while Pochettino's men beat Burnley.











The distance between the two teams at the Premier League summit is now just seven points and many feel Spurs may have another chance to close the gap tonight as while they head to Swansea, Chelsea play Manchester City.



Pochettino says Spurs are fighting hard, however he expects Swansea to pose tough opposition.





"No w we have another big week! Every game will be important from now until the end of the season", he told Spurs TV.