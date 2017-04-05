Without Ian Holloway QPR Would Be Lower Than 16th, Aston Villa Supremo Quips

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa chairman Dr Tony Xia has quipped that Ian Holloway is a better manager than he thought and insists without him QPR would be below 16th in the Championship.



There has been a war of words between Xia and Holloway, with the Villa supremo having been angered by the manager's prediction that the former European champions would finish in 16th in the Championship this term.











Xia's Villa saw off QPR on Tuesday night, running out 1-0 winners at Villa Park to leave Holloway's men sitting in the 16th spot he predicted for Steve Bruce's men.



Villa have won both matches against QPR 1-0 this term.





And Xia was quick to take a swipe at Holloway following Tuesday night's win.