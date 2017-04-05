XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/04/2017 - 11:50 BST

Without Ian Holloway QPR Would Be Lower Than 16th, Aston Villa Supremo Quips

 




Aston Villa chairman Dr Tony Xia has quipped that Ian Holloway is a better manager than he thought and insists without him QPR would be below 16th in the Championship.

There has been a war of words between Xia and Holloway, with the Villa supremo having been angered by the manager's prediction that the former European champions would finish in 16th in the Championship this term.




Xia's Villa saw off QPR on Tuesday night, running out 1-0 winners at Villa Park to leave Holloway's men sitting in the 16th spot he predicted for Steve Bruce's men.

Villa have won both matches against QPR 1-0 this term.
 


And Xia was quick to take a swipe at Holloway following Tuesday night's win.

He linked to a story about Holloway responding to his comments last night, with the QPR boss having said he does not care about what Xia says.

And the Villa supremo wrote on Twitter: "Actually I never watched any IH coached game until these 2.

"Sorry, he's better manager than I thought.

"Without him, QPR couldn't stay at 16th."

Aston Villa and QPR will renew their growing rivalry next term.
 