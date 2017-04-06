Alvaro Morata Not Concerned About Real Madrid Potentially Signing Kylian Mbappe

Follow @insidefutbol





Alvaro Morata insists he is not concerned about Kylian Mbappe being linked with Real Madrid as the Spanish giants are bound to be linked with many players.



Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Spain this summer, while English giants Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the situation.











Morata, who has already found his chances limited under Zinedine Zidane this season, is not too concerned about the competition that the Monaco man's arrival might bring in for him though, as he feels such things are going to happen at a club of Real Madrid's stature.



However, the former Juventus man also took time to stress the fact that the club won both their Champions League trophies with more Spaniards on the pitch.



"This is going to happen here, but look, Madrid have won two Champions Leagues when they have had more Spaniards and I think that is no accident", Morata was quoted as saying by AS.





As far as his desire to be a regular part of the Real Madrid team is concerned, the striker said that he will continue to work hard and then leave it to the manager to decide.

"It is clear that you always want to play. I work to play. The rest is not really in my hands.



"I have talked a lot with Zidane, but I have never told him I need to play more.



"I am not here to complain, I am here to work and to win with the team."



Morata has featured in 20 La Liga matches thus far, having scored eleven goals, including a hat-trick against Leganes on Wednesday.

