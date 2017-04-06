Alvaro Morata Vows To Focus On Real Madrid Amid Chelsea Chatter

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has stressed his desire to focus on the current season without worrying too much about what his future will be next season, amidst interest from Chelsea.



The Spanish international has been heavily linked with a move to London in the summer after failing to find his footing in Madrid since his return to the club last year.











However, the 24-year-old insists that his focus remains with Los Blancos and he has not yet received any phone call from Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. Morata insists that even if the Italian had called him that would probably be on his old number.



After netting a hat-trick in a 4-2 win over Leganes in La Liga in midweek, Morata is focusing on the next set of tough fixtures at hand so that Real Madrid can go on and win the league title.





"If Conte is continuing to call me then it will be my old mobile phone because nothing has come to me", Morata was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS.

"He won't have my new number.



"I feel good at Real Madrid and that is the important thing. I'm getting goals, I feel important and I have to keep it that way.



"I cannot think about next season when we have the most important and hardest part of this season in front of us now.



"The most important thing is that we have won against Leganes.



"Now we have a difficult schedule and have to win everything possible.



"That is what we are here for."

