06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/04/2017 - 12:21 BST

Arsenal Linked Massimiliano Allegri Keen To Continue With Juventus

 




Arsenal linked Massimiliano Allegri has insisted that he wants to continue at Juventus, but has indicated that a final decision has not been taken.

The Italian has won back-to-back Serie A titles with Juventus and also took them to the Champions League final in 2015, where they lost to Barcelona.




He still has more than a year left on his contract with the Italian champions, but there have been murmurs that Allegri could opt to leave the club at the end of the season.

And there has been talk that a move to the Premier League excites him, with Arsenal believed to be one of his preferred destinations should Arsene Wenger eventually decide to leave the club at the end of the current campaign.
 


However, Allegri stressed that he feels happy at Juventus and wants to continue in Turin, but indicated that a final decision can only be taken once he meets the club hierarchy, possibly at the end of the season.  

Asked about his future, the Juventus boss told Italian broadcaster Rai Sport: “I want to continue at Juventus.

“I am happy at the club, but there have been no meetings as there are other priorities at the moment.

“When the time comes we’ll evaluate what to do.”

Allegri’s Juventus are six points clear at the top of the league table and are on course to win their sixth straight Serie A crown.
 