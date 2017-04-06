Birmingham City Boss Gianfranco Zola Already Keen On Extending Arsenal Talent’s Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola is keen to see Krystian Bielik return to St. Andrew’s next season, but feels his parent club Arsenal may opt to provide him with some Premier League experience.



Arsenal snapped up the 19-year-old central defender from Legia Warsaw in January 2015 earlier this year and he was loaned out to Birmingham for the rest of the season.











The youngster has impressed observers with his calm performances at the back and has started the last four league games for the Blues after struggling to feature regularly during his initial days at St. Andrew’s.



And the defender has impressed Zola so much that the Birmingham boss wants him back at the club next season too and is keen to work out a deal with Arsenal in the summer.





"It's under consideration [bringing him back to Blues] because obviously he is impressing", Zola told the club’s official website.

"He is a player that every time I have played him he is doing quite well and he is getting better and better.



"We will try.



"But it is not only in our hands because I know Arsenal value him very, very much and it will depend if they are interested in him having another year in Birmingham.”



However, the Italian admits that Arsenal could want to see Bielik experience the Premier League next season, but the Birmingham boss remains hopeful of striking a deal with the Gunners.



"What I think makes the difference is they might want to give him a Premier League year before they call him back.



"But here, the good point is they know we will look after him, and I know he likes it here and would like to stay."

