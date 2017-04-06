XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/04/2017 - 12:16 BST

Bournemouth, You Disappointed Me – Former Liverpool Star On Anfield Draw

 




Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer has explained that he was left disappointed with Bournemouth’s style of play during their 2-2 draw at Anfield on Wednesday.

Eddie Howe’s team, who are known for their free-flowing style of play, took a defensive approach against the Reds on Merseyside.




Bournemouth took the lead as early as the seventh minute when Benik Afobe latched onto Georginio Wijnaldum’s back pass and slotted it past Simon Mignolet into the back of the net.

Liverpool then equalised through Philippe Coutinho in the 40th minute before Divock Origi put the hosts in front on the hour mark.
 


But the Cherries fought back and made it 2-2 in the 87th minute through Joshua King to put a dent to Liverpool’s prospects of a top four finish.

And McAteer, who explained that it was disappointing to see an otherwise flamboyant Bournemouth team playing defensively at Anfield, was however quick to admit that Howe would be delighted to help his team to return home with a point.

“I’m a little bit disappointed with Bournemouth, although Eddie Howe will sit and tell me that he had a plan”, he said on LFC TV after the game.

“He has obviously looked at Liverpool plenty of times when he has been doing his tactics for this game.

“He knew Liverpool struggle when everyone gets behind the ball and make it difficult and send Liverpool through the middle of the pitch as it make it very, very hard for Liverpool to break teams down.

“And that’s the way he set-up. I’m disappointed with him as they are a team who usually play quite expansive.

“But he will tell you that he comes with a point and he wants to take that point away.

“He would tell you that he has got success as he got what he came for.”

Liverpool, who are third in the table with 60 points from 31 games, are next up against Stoke City on Saturday.
 