Brendan Rodgers Was Source of Motivation During Injury Layoff Admits Celtic Star

Tom Rogic has revealed that Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers motivated him to keep working hard during his lengthy injury layoff.



The Australia international, who picked up a malleolar injury in December and spent over three months on the sidelines, returned to action during Celtic’s 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle on Wednesday.











Rogic came on in place of Eboue Kouassi in the 62nd minute at Paradise, with the scoreline being 1-0 in favour of the hosts at that time.



And the attacking midfielder, who has scored 10 times and set up five goals in 28 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, explained that Rodgers was very supportive of him during his time on the sidelines.





“He was fantastic”, he said in his post-match press conference, when asked about Rodgers’ influence during his injury layoff.

“He was very, very good throughout my injury.



“He always spoke to me and gave me the motivation to keep working hard.



“Everyone was good to me when I was injured. It was pleasing.”



Rogic went on to add that despite being on the sidelines, he still got to learn a lot during his injury layoff.



“As I said, he has been very good throughout my injury and he has been talking to me a lot”, he continued.



“You can still learn a lot even if you are not on the training pitch and not playing games.



“I’ve been trying to learn as much as I can and there was motivation for me to keep working hard and pushing to get back into the team, get back to full fitness.”



Rogic, who joined Celtic from Central Coast Mariners in January 2013, has thus far turned out 82 times for the Bhoys, scoring 20 times and setting up 13 goals.



He also has 18 caps and four goals for Australia to his name.

