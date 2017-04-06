XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/04/2017 - 16:04 BST

Chelsea Signed David Luiz – Agent Unsure If Blues Still Want Client

 




Kalidou Koulibaly's agent is unsure whether Chelsea are still chasing his client due to the number of centre-backs they have in their ranks, however he insists all enquiries must go to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Chelsea were consistently linked with signing the defender last summer and even had big money bids knocked back by De Laurentiis, who did not want to lose Koulibaly.




The Premier League club eventually moved to re-sign David Luiz from Paris Saint-Germain and Bruno Satin is not sure if the Blues continue to be keen on his client.

Asked about Chelsea on Radio Kiss Kiss, Satin replied: "They took David Luiz, and they also have [John] Terry and [Gary] Cahill…we'll see.
 


"It is up to the president to decide whether or not to take into account any offers", he added.

Chelsea are likely to need to bolster their squad in the forthcoming transfer window as they prepare to return to the Champions League next season.

Napoli supremo De Laurentiis has a reputation for demanding sky high fees for his stars however and the Blues may have to dig deep to convince him to sell Koulibaly.

The 25-year-old defender has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Napoli in the current campaign.
 