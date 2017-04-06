Chelsea Signed David Luiz – Agent Unsure If Blues Still Want Client

Follow @insidefutbol





Kalidou Koulibaly's agent is unsure whether Chelsea are still chasing his client due to the number of centre-backs they have in their ranks, however he insists all enquiries must go to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.



Chelsea were consistently linked with signing the defender last summer and even had big money bids knocked back by De Laurentiis, who did not want to lose Koulibaly.











The Premier League club eventually moved to re-sign David Luiz from Paris Saint-Germain and Bruno Satin is not sure if the Blues continue to be keen on his client.



Asked about Chelsea on Radio Kiss Kiss, Satin replied: "They took David Luiz, and they also have [John] Terry and [Gary] Cahill…we'll see.





"It is up to the president to decide whether or not to take into account any offers", he added.