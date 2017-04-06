Don’t Like Others To Speak For Me – Antonio Conte Stamps On Chelsea Quit Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has rubbished speculation over his future at the club and is not keen to hear others speak for him.



Conte’s Chelsea side are firmly on their way towards the Premier League title this season and Wednesday night’s win over Manchester City further strengthened their position going into the last eight games of the campaign.











However, there have been murmurs over his future at Chelsea beyond the summer as Inter Milan are keen to take him back to Italy and the speculation has never died down.



And Andrea Pastorello, an Italian agent, further muddied the waters in recent days when he insisted that there could be a possibility that Conte might walk away from Chelsea at the end of the season.





The Chelsea manager is not pleased that he is grabbing the headlines for the wrong reasons and stressed that he doesn’t know Pastorello and is unwilling to see others speak for him.

He further reiterated his desire to continue at Chelsea by saying that he is planning to build something special with the club next season.



Conte told Italian broadcaster Sky Italia: “I’m sorry when I am on the front pages.



“I don’t know Andrea Pastorello and I don’t like when others speak for me.



“If someone wants to know something, ask me and I will tell you how things are.



“We are fighting with clenched teeth and we are trying to finish the season by doing something unexpected and then at Chelsea we will try to build something important for next season.”

