Even Ragnar Klavan Must Be Surprised At How Much He’s Played – Former Liverpool Midfielder

Jason McAteer believes that Ragnar Klavan would not have expected to play as often as he has done when he joined Liverpool last summer.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp snapped up the Estonia international from Bundesliga side FC Augsburg and he was mooted as the likely fourth choice centre-back at Anfield.











But with Mamadou Sakho falling out of favour with Klopp and Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip regularly suffering injuries throughout the season, Klavan has enjoyed regular game time and started in Wednesday night's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.



For McAteer, Klavan has been on the pitch a lot for someone earmarked as the fourth choice centre-back and feels the Estonian himself must be surprised.





" He is the fourth choice centre half and think of how much football he's played this season. Not even he could have envisaged that", McAteer said on LFC TV.