Even Ragnar Klavan Must Be Surprised At How Much He’s Played – Former Liverpool Midfielder

Jason McAteer believes that Ragnar Klavan would not have expected to play as often as he has done when he joined Liverpool last summer.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp snapped up the Estonia international from Bundesliga side FC Augsburg and he was mooted as the likely fourth choice centre-back at Anfield.
But with Mamadou Sakho falling out of favour with Klopp and Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip regularly suffering injuries throughout the season, Klavan has enjoyed regular game time and started in Wednesday night's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.
For McAteer, Klavan has been on the pitch a lot for someone earmarked as the fourth choice centre-back and feels the Estonian himself must be surprised.
"He is the fourth choice centre half and think of how much football he's played this season. Not even he could have envisaged that", McAteer said on LFC TV.
"Sakho, Lovren and Matip were ahead of him.
"I think Lovren and Sakho were originally the first choice at the beginning of the season.
"I think the manager was always looking to bed Matip in.
"Obviously Sakho then left and Matip then was promoted into the team quicker than he thought he would be. Then there were injuried to Lovren, then Matip.
"Klavan has played an awful lot of football for a fourth choice centre half", he added.
Klavan has clocked up 23 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool in the current campaign, hitting the back of the net once, in the EFL Cup.
He made 125 appearances in the Bundesliga for Augsburg.