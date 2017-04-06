Former Leeds Boss Advises Garry Monk How To Make Whites More Attacking

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United head coach Neil Redfearn believes the form of the Whites defence means Garry Monk could afford to play one defensive midfielder to make his side a more attacking unit in the last few games of the season.



Back-to-back defeats to Reading and Brentford respectively have thrown a spanner in Leeds United’s hopes of earning promotion to the Premier League this season.











Still fifth in the league table, Leeds are desperate for a result against Preston on Saturday to get their season back on track and need more from their attacking players in the coming games.



Some fans have accused Monk of being too defensive in recent weeks and Redfearn feels one little change in the system could turn Leeds into a more attacking force towards the end of the season.





The former Whites boss noted that the Leeds centre haves been in good form this season and Monk could opt to play with one defensive midfielder rather than two to make his team more forward thinking in the coming games.

“If you look at the system, 4-2-3-1, when you don’t have the ball your wide players drop back in, ten drops a little bit deeper and your two midfield players screening and it does look compact and a little negative but that’s the nature of the system", Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire.



“When Leeds do break, particularly with [Hadi] Sacko in the team, they do get up the pitch quickly but for me I think the two centre haves – [Kyle] Bartley and [Pontus] Jansson – have been that good, I don’t necessarily think that you need two sitting [midfielders].



“I think you can get away with one sitting and two on either side of him, looking to get forward and get higher up the pitch.



“Leeds are very strong at centre half and they could get away playing with one defensive midfielder.”

