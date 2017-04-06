Former Liverpool Midfielder Confused By Jurgen Klopp’s Tactical Change Against Bournemouth

Follow @insidefutbol





Nigel Spackman has insisted that he was left bemused with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s decision to alter his side’s formation during their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Wednesday.



Liverpool started with a traditional four-man defence against the Cherries and came from a goal down to go 2-1 up at Anfield.











Benik Afobe gave Bournemouth the lead in the seventh minute before Philippe Coutinho equalised before the half-time break, with Divock Origi putting the hosts 2-1 up on the hour-mark.



But Klopp decided to change his side’s formation and play three at the back after he brought on Joel Matip for Coutinho, who had to go off as he was feeling sick.





Liverpool failed to hold on to their slender lead as Josh King struck an 87th minute equaliser.

And Spackman explained that he has no idea why Klopp decided to change the Merseyside giants’ formation midway through the second half.



“We started the second half well and got 2-1 up but then Jurgen changed the system which I don’t quite work out”, he said on LFC TV after the game.



“Matip, who was on the bench and had a slight knock, came on and he [Klopp] started playing three at the back.



“Then it’s vulnerable down the sides.



"If you don’t get your forwards back in there protecting the wing-backs, then they [opponents] start getting crosses into the box.”



Spackman went on to add that Liverpool’s late collapse at Bournemouth in December may have prompted Klopp to change the formation, something he feels the German should not have done without prior practise.



“I don’t know [why Klopp changed the system], Jurgen knows, but maybe he was going back to the game at Dean Court where we were 3-1 up and then lost 4-3”, he continued.



“He thought ‘maybe I’ll go three at the back and make us hard to break down’.



“But I just think if you haven’t worked on that system and suddenly you change it, people don’t really know their roles within the team.



“And then we couldn’t get out and they were getting more and more of the ball and the goal came from a cross we didn’t clear.”

