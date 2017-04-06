Garry Monk Provides Leeds United Squad Update Ahead of Preston Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk says his side have no new injury worries ahead of this weekend's Championship meeting with Preston North End at Elland Road.



The Whites have lost their last two games, against Reading and Brentford respectively, and Monk is aiming to arrest a slide in form quickly as the race to secure a playoff spot heats up.











He is though boosted by no new injury worries and also provided an update on the progress of defender Tyler Denton.



Monk said on LUTV: "There are no fresh injury worries, we just have Tyler Denton unavailable, he will be out for a few more weeks."





Leeds are however without defender Liam Cooper, who has been banned for six matches by the Football Association for violent conduct.