Garry Monk Provides Leeds United Squad Update Ahead of Preston Clash

Leeds United boss Garry Monk says his side have no new injury worries ahead of this weekend's Championship meeting with Preston North End at Elland Road.
The Whites have lost their last two games, against Reading and Brentford respectively, and Monk is aiming to arrest a slide in form quickly as the race to secure a playoff spot heats up.
He is though boosted by no new injury worries and also provided an update on the progress of defender Tyler Denton.
Monk said on LUTV: "There are no fresh injury worries, we just have Tyler Denton unavailable, he will be out for a few more weeks."
Leeds are however without defender Liam Cooper, who has been banned for six matches by the Football Association for violent conduct.
"We are disappointed with the length of Liam's ban, but it is what it is and we have to deal with it", Monk said.
"Liam will continue to train hard, he has a big role to play off the field and will be ready to return once his ban has ended", he added.
And Monk insists he is now focused on making sure his side can bounce back from their poor run, something he believes the players are hungry to do.
"There is nobody more disappointed with the last two results than ourselves.
"We are determined to end that run on Saturday.
"We can make this week a better week at the weekend.
"Judging by the reaction in training, the players will be ready to do that", he added.
Leeds handed Preston a 4-1 drubbing at Deepdale in the earlier fixture between the two teams this season and despite having lost back to back games will start the match at Elland Road as favourites to pick up all three points.