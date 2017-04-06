Garry Monk’s Squad Rotation Has Affected Leeds United Feels Former Whites Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn believes that Garry Monk’s quest to keep the whole Leeds United squad involved may have affected the team’s rhythm in recent weeks.



While Leeds are still fifth in the league table and one of the front runners to finish in the playoff spots, two defeats on the bounce to Reading and Brentford has allowed the doubts to creep back in.











Monk’s men have been criticised for their lacklustre performances in recent weeks and Redfearn feels Monk’s penchant for rotation of the squad has allowed the focus to shift.



While he feels the Leeds manager must be lauded for keeping all his players in the squad happy by involving them, Redfearn also believes that it has affected the rhythm of the team as it is no longer clear what might be their best eleven.





Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire’s Yorkshire Football Show: “I think sometimes what kind of happens when you rotate around and keep people happy is the picture becomes a little bit vaguer.

“It becomes harder to maybe define what you want and again what he has done really well is kept them all interested, but keeping them all interested has a byproduct.



“And the byproduct is that you end up thinking ‘what is your best midfield’.”



Leeds will look to bounce back with a win when they host Preston North End at Elland Road this Saturday.

