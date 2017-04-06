Hearing News of Spurs Comeback Was Murder Admits Former Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Chelsea defender Jason Cundy admits it "was murder" in the latter stages at Stamford Bridge as word filtered through of Tottenham Hotspur's late win at Swansea City on Wednesday night.



Spurs kicked off in Wales at 7:45pm, while Chelsea's match against Manchester City got under way at 8:00pm, 15 minutes later.











Tottenham were trailing Swansea 1-0 until the 88th minute, while at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea were leading Manchester City 2-1, but starting to come under second half pressure.



Spurs eventually levelled matters in the 88th minute, before then scoring another two times to run out 3-1 winners. And all the while Manchester City were still pushing to claim a draw at Chelsea.





Cundy admits it was nervous moments for the Chelsea faithful as the Blues continued playing while the fact Spurs had won was known .