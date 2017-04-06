Hearing News of Spurs Comeback Was Murder Admits Former Chelsea Star

Ex-Chelsea defender Jason Cundy admits it "was murder" in the latter stages at Stamford Bridge as word filtered through of Tottenham Hotspur's late win at Swansea City on Wednesday night.
Spurs kicked off in Wales at 7:45pm, while Chelsea's match against Manchester City got under way at 8:00pm, 15 minutes later.
Tottenham were trailing Swansea 1-0 until the 88th minute, while at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea were leading Manchester City 2-1, but starting to come under second half pressure.
Spurs eventually levelled matters in the 88th minute, before then scoring another two times to run out 3-1 winners. And all the while Manchester City were still pushing to claim a draw at Chelsea.
Cundy admits it was nervous moments for the Chelsea faithful as the Blues continued playing while the fact Spurs had won was known.
And he feels that Chelsea, who survived John Stones volleying over from close range at the death, broke hearts by seeing out the 2-1 win after Spurs put so much effort in to beat Swansea.
Cundy, who was watching on for Chelsea TV, said: "That was murder, especially when you hear the Spurs result come in. 88th minute it's 1-0 to them, then they score, 'OK, they've dropped two points'.
"Then they get two goals and you think 'OK, now this gets even bigger'.
"This is the biggest game we've had at Stamford Bridge for us and it's a massive three points.
"We've got back on the horse and broken a few hearts", Cundy added.
Chelsea beating Manchester City ensured that no matter Spurs' win in Wales, the gap between the two sides at the top of the Premier League table remains at seven points with eight games left to play.