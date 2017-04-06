Helping Manchester United Win Europa League Is Goal For Me – Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed that winning the Europa League is one of his goals this season, though he knows that the task isn't going to be easy.



The Armenian missed his side's EFL Cup final game against Southampton with an injury and now hopes that he could he could be part of a winning team in the final of the Europa League, to end the season on a high.











The 28-year-old though is well aware of the fact that the task isn't going to be easy because the competition will be intense as they approach the business end of the tournament.



"It is one of my goals for this season – to win the Europa League", Mkhitaryan revealed while speaking with United Review.





"Of course, I know it is not going to be easy, particularly at this stage of the competition as there are no easy opponents."

Manchester United's next opponents in the tournament will be Belgian outfit Anderlecht and having watched them playing previously, the former Borussia Dortmund star has warned his side not to expect less than a tough tie from their opponents.



"Obviously, we understand the importance of the tie with Anderlecht in the quarter-finals.



"We know that we are going to have two very tough games and, of course, Anderlecht are not easy opponents.



"I realise some people think: ‘Ah, we’ve got Anderlecht, so it is going to be easy to beat them’ but it is not like that.



"I know this because I have watched some of their games during their participation in Europe and I can say they are playing very well and they have very good with players of high quality."



The two legs of the quarter-final tiw will be played over the course of the next two weeks, with the first leg scheduled for 13th April and the second on 20th.





