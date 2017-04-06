Inter Enter Mix For Chelsea and Liverpool Target, Could Use Players As Bait

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan have entered the summer chase for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea and Liverpool.



Currently nursing an ankle injury, the 25-year-old defender has developed as one of the best centre halves in the Premier League since joining Southampton from Celtic in 2015.











He has often been linked with a move away from Southampton and there is again speculation that Van Dijk could eventually find the exit door at St. Mary’s this summer, with Chelsea and Liverpool interested in him.



However, the defender now also has suitors in mainland Europe as according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, Inter are interested in taking him to Italy at the end of the season.





The Nerazzurri are planning to strengthen their defence for next season and Van Dijk is one of the players the club are closely tracking ahead of the big summer transfer window.

However, the asking price remains the issue as Southampton are expected to demand a fee of around €50m in the summer from the Dutchman’s growing line of suitors.



While Premier League clubs might not face much difficulty in meeting that demand, the figure remains stiff for Inter and the Serie A giants are prepared to offer players as part of the deal to bring the price down.



Inter could offer Andrea Ranocchia, currently on loan at Hull, to Southampton as part of a deal to take Van Dijk to the San Siro in the summer.

