It’s Between Leeds And Huddersfield Who Goes Up, Believes Former Whites Boss

Neil Redfearn has backed Yorkshire clubs Leeds United and Huddersfield Town to battle it out for the final promotion place this season.



Both teams are well placed at the moment and are in the playoff spots going into the last six games of the season, with Leeds just hitting a bad patch of form with two defeats on the trot to Reading and Brentford.











Redfearn still expects Leeds to finish in the top six and has backed Fulham to sneak into the mix too, with sides such as Preston and Sheffield Wednesday to just miss out on a playoff spot.



And the former Whites boss believes that Garry Monk’s men will fight it out with their Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield for the final promotion place at the end of the season.





Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire’s Yorkshire Football Show: “Preston and Sheffield Wednesday will miss out and I think Fulham will get in there.

“And I think it will be between Leeds and Huddersfield, who goes up.”



Leeds will next take on Preston this Saturday at Elland Road as they look to bounce back with a win and relieve some of the pressure that has built on them since their defeat at Brentford on Tuesday night.

