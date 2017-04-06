It’s Not Just Leeds United Feeling Playoff Pressure Insists Former Whites Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn has insisted that Leeds United are not the only side in the top six who are feeling the pressure at the moment, going into the final stretch of games this season.



Back-to-back defeats to Reading and Brentford has put Leeds under pressure as they look to shore up a top six spot and now just five points separate them from Fulham in seventh.











Going into Saturday’s big clash against Preston at Elland Road, Leeds are under pressure to get their season back on track with a win but Redfearn feels they are not the only ones who are feeling the heat at this point of the season.



He pointed out that other than Newcastle United and Brighton, none of the top six sides are assured of a playoff spot at the moment and each one of them are under the cosh going into the final six games of the season.





Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire’s Yorkshire Football Show: “All the teams in the top six at the moment, other than Brighton and Newcastle, are going to feel the pressure.

“They are all under pressure and they are going to face sides at the end of the season such as Wigan and they might need a win at the end of the season to stay up.



“It becomes pressurised at this point of the season.



"So they just need to concentrate on their own game and keep doing the right things.”

