It’s Still Positive, Leeds Still In Box Seat – Former Whites Boss

Former Leeds United head coach Neil Redfearn has insisted that the Whites are still favourites to finish in the Championship playoff spots despite losing two games on the bounce.



Their seven-game unbeaten run came to an end last Saturday when they lost 1-0 at Reading and Leeds compounded their problems with a timid performance in their 2-0 defeat at Brentford on Tuesday night.











Leeds are still fifth in the league table with a five-point lead over teams outside the top six and going into the last six games of the season, Redfearn is confident that the Yorkshire giants are still well placed to earn a playoff spot at the end of the campaign.



However, he admits that the last two games came as a warning sign for Garry Monk’s men and feels that they need to get a result at home against Preston North End this Saturday to settle the nerves again.





The former Whites manager said on Radio Yorkshire’s Yorkshire Football Show: “It’s been a tough couple of games for Leeds.

“But for me it’s still all positive, still all to play for and I think Leeds are still in the box seat with regards to getting into the playoffs.



“It’s important that they do get something out of the game on Saturday against Preston.”



Leeds have home games against Preston, Wolves and Norwich City and will take away trips to Newcastle United, Burton Albion and Wigan before the end of the season.

