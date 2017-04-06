XRegister
06 October 2016

06/04/2017 - 14:17 BST

Just Can’t Afford To Drop Points In Chelsea Chase, Christian Eriksen Insists

 




Christian Eriksen feels Tottenham Hotspur must avoid dropping points between now and the end of the season, following his side’s stunning come-from-behind win against Swansea City on Wednesday.

Spurs, who won the contest at the Liberty Stadium 3-1, fell behind as early as the 11th minute, courtesy of Wayne Routledge’s goal.




Tottenham were finding it difficult to break down Swansea and just when it looked like Mauricio Pochettino’s team would return home empty-handed, Dele Alli scored the equaliser in the 88th minute.

The north London club then scored twice in injury time through Heung-Min Son and Eriksen as Tottenham completed a remarkable late turnaround to bag the full three points.
 


The White Hart Lane outfit remained in second spot, seven points adrift of leaders Chelsea, who beat Manchester City 2-1 in another game on Wednesday.

And Eriksen, who explained that Tottenham’s hopes of catching Chelsea will be dented if they drop any more points, admitted that his side were lucky to win the game against Swansea.

"We know if we lose a point anywhere now it’s going leave us a long way off, so all the points are important”, he told Spurs TV.

“We’ll try to take all the points we can get.

“Luckily, we turned it around tonight.”

Eriksen went on to add that Alli’s last-gasp equaliser gave Spurs the belief that they could go on and snatch a late victory in Wales.

“Yes, the equaliser fell just before 90 minutes and then the board showed another seven minutes and that gave us extra energy to keep going”, he continued.

“Dele’s goal made a big difference for our belief and we’ve proved time after time now that we’re not going to lay down until the game is over.”
 