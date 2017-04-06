Leeds United Must Look At Giving Him A Run – Former Whites Boss On Schemer

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United head coach Neil Redfearn feels Eunan O’Kane should be given more opportunities in the coming games as he provides more of a forward thrust to Garry Monk’s team.



O’Kane joined Leeds from Bournemouth in the summer and took very little time to become a key player for Monk before a groin injury sidelined him for a number of weeks.











While he remains a key part of the squad, the midfielder is no longer a certain starter and has only been sparingly used in recent weeks with Liam Bridcutt and Ronaldo Vieira being favoured as the midfield pairing.



Redfearn is keen to see the Ireland international return to the starting eleven in the next few games as he believes O’Kane’s ability on the ball will be more useful further up the pitch as Leeds have struggled with their attacking performances in recent weeks.





The former Whites boss said on Radio Yorkshire’s Yorkshire Football Show: “I quite like O’Kane, think he is a good player.

“Listen, Bridcutt is a good player too but he is allowed to play a certain way – he drops deep, he picks stuff up and his passing is neat and tidy, he’s a continuity player.



“What O’Kane does is that he gets up and down the pitch with the team and he gets the second ball.



“He plays that sort of a role 15 to 20 yards further up the pitch and he might be something Leeds have got to look at.”



O’Kane has not started a game since Leeds’ 3-1 win over Birmingham City in early March and has only played 13 minutes of football across two appearances from the bench.

