Leeds United Would Find It Difficult To Replace Pablo Hernandez – Ex-Whites Boss

Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn feels that despite Pablo Hernandez’s lacklustre form in recent games the Whites cannot afford to drop him because of his qualities.



The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has struggled to stamp his authority on recent games and has attracted criticism for his lacklustre performances against Reading and Brentford.











The Spaniard remains a key player for Garry Monk but he has been accused of going missing during away games and Redfearn admits that teams have done their homework with regards to minimising Hernandez’s effect in recent weeks.



The former Leeds boss said on Radio Yorkshire’s Yorkshire Football Show: “What Pablo does lack is that dynamic turn of pace or the physical attribute to get in front or getting about the pitch.





“It makes him easy to trap and a lot of sides have done their homework and put somebody on him, made it difficult for him and he has found it tough.”

However, Redfearn feels Hernandez still has the potential to be a game changer for Leeds and admits that Monk will find it hard to drop him as he doesn’t have the players who would be able to bring the Spaniard’s quality to the Whites side.



“On the flip side, I admire the way he is always getting on the ball, always looks for the ball and looks to make things happen.



“He is not frightened of playing the killer pass and sometimes it does come off and sometimes it doesn’t.



“He gives Leeds something that they are going to find it difficult to replace.”



Hernandez has scored four goals and provided eight assists in 29 Championship games for Leeds this season.

