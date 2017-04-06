Making Arsenal Fans Happy Makes Me Happy – Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists that he is happy when the fans are happy because he cares for the people who love the club.



The veteran manager has been subjected to heavy criticism following his team's inconsistent form in the second half of the campaign.











As a show of their frustration, a section of Arsenal fans stayed away from the Emirates for the first 13 minutes of Wednesday night's 3-0 win over West Ham, with 13 years ago the last time the Gunners won the title.



However, post the win against West Ham, some fans stayed behind to chant Wenger's name as a gesture of their appreciation for the manager.





Wenger on his part insists that having stayed at the club for so long he can feel for the fans and is happy when the fans are happy.

"I'm happy when people are happy", Wenger was quoted as saying by ITV.



"And when you're at the club for such a long time and you really care about people who care about the club, you know how sad they are when it doesn't go well.



"So I can take care of myself because I am used to dealing with difficult periods but you want people who love the club to be happy, so I'm happy."



Arsenal's next match will be against Crystal Palace on Monday.

