Manchester United Ready With Big Money For Liverpool Target Ivan Perisic

Jose Mourinho is ready to offer big money to Inter to take Croatian winger Ivan Perisic to Manchester United during the summer transfer window.



With Manchester United underperforming in the Premier League this season, Mourinho is planning to spend big money again to build a formidable outfit for the next campaign.











A number of top players are on the Manchester United manager’s shortlist and it has been suggested in recent weeks that Perisic is one of the players the club are following closely.



Mourinho travelled to Zagreb to watch Perisic in action for Croatia against Ukraine in a World Cup qualifier during the international break and it has been claimed that the Portuguese is keen on signing the winger in the summer.





According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are ready to show that they are serious about snapping up the 28-year-old winger and are prepared to offer a fee of around €60m to tempt the Nerazzurri.

With the club struggling in the final third, Mourinho wants to add more guile to their attack and it has been suggested that Perisic is the winger he is looking to add to his squad



However, Manchester United could face stiff competition from Chelsea as Antonio Conte is also a fan of the Croatian and could jump into the chase in the summer.



And Liverpool have been linked with a player who has a contract until 2020 with Inter.

