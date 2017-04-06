XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/04/2017 - 11:38 BST

Manchester United Ready With Big Money For Liverpool Target Ivan Perisic

 




Jose Mourinho is ready to offer big money to Inter to take Croatian winger Ivan Perisic to Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

With Manchester United underperforming in the Premier League this season, Mourinho is planning to spend big money again to build a formidable outfit for the next campaign.




A number of top players are on the Manchester United manager’s shortlist and it has been suggested in recent weeks that Perisic is one of the players the club are following closely.

Mourinho travelled to Zagreb to watch Perisic in action for Croatia against Ukraine in a World Cup qualifier during the international break and it has been claimed that the Portuguese is keen on signing the winger in the summer.
 


According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are ready to show that they are serious about snapping up the 28-year-old winger and are prepared to offer a fee of around €60m to tempt the Nerazzurri.  

With the club struggling in the final third, Mourinho wants to add more guile to their attack and it has been suggested that Perisic is the winger he is looking to add to his squad

However, Manchester United could face stiff competition from Chelsea as Antonio Conte is also a fan of the Croatian and could jump into the chase in the summer.

And Liverpool have been linked with a player who has a contract until 2020 with Inter.
 