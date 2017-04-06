Mesut Ozil Now Over Bayern Munich Defeat Pain Feels Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes that attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil has found his focus and recovered from the mental damage of exiting the Champions League 10-2 on aggregate against Bayern Munich.



The Germany international opened the scoring on Wednesday night as Arsenal put the disappointment of the last few weeks behind them to beat West Ham 3-0 and in the process climb up to fifth spot in the league table.











It was in fact Ozil's first goal for the club since 10th December and his manager believes that the player has finally managed to recover following the devastating blow of the loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.



The return of the focus, Wenger believes, has helped him get his touch back and Ozil deserves all the credit he has been getting following his performance against the Hammers.





"I feel that he's back physically with focus", Wenger was quoted as saying by ITV.

"I know him quite well and I felt that he got hit hard from us going out of the Champions League and it took him some time to recover from that mentally.



"I feel for a few weeks now in training he's really focused again – and that comes out in the game.



"Of course [he deserves credit].



"We live in a world of extremes…we are always praised maybe more than we deserve it and punished more than we deserve it when it doesn't go well – but that's our world."



Wednesday's win was Arsenal's first after three league matches and takes their points tally to 54 in 29 matches, trailing top four contenders Manchester City by four points with one game in hand.

