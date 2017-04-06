Pedro Caixinha Took Me Aback – Rangers Starlet On Hearing Starting Message

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers starlet David Bates has admitted that he was surprised after discovering that he would be starting against Kilmarnock on Wednesday.



The 20-year-old, who joined Rangers from Raith Rovers initially on a development loan deal last summer before the Gers decided to make the move permanent in January, made his first team debut for the club in their goalless draw against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.











Bates played the full 90 minutes against Killie and helped his side to keep a clean sheet.



And the youngster, who explained that he was taken aback after manager Pedro Caixinha told him that he was going to start at Kilmarnock a day before the game, insisted that he wants to work hard in training as he may get another opportunity to feature against Aberdeen on Sunday.





“I found out yesterday [Tuesday] I was playing”, he told Rangers TV after the game.

“He [Caixinha] came over and spoke to me and I was a bit taken aback, but I was delighted.



“You never know for the weekend – the gaffer could give me the call so I just need to keep my head down in training.”



Bates, who once again reiterated that Philippe Senderos has taken him under his wing, revealed that the Swiss told him that he deserved his chance.



“Philippe has been a real help”, he continued.



“He has taken me under his wing and he was telling me yesterday I deserved my chance as I had worked really hard.”

