Rangers Star Wants “Scary” Chelsea Target In First Team Next Term

Veteran Rangers forward Kenny Miller has backed Gers teenager Billy Gilmour to break into the first team next season.



The 15-year-old midfielder, who made his debut for Rangers Under-20s in December, has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.











Gilmour also managed to attract the interest of fellow European giants Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, following his impressive displays for Scotland Under-16s in the Victory Shield in November.



Although the starlet is yet to make his senior debut for Rangers, he trains with the first team on occasion.





And Miller, who wants Rangers to tie up Gilmour on a long-term deal, feels there is no reason why the youngster cannot break into the first team next season.

“I don’t see any reason why not”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if he can see Gilmour playing for the first team next season.



“His talents are undoubted and the traits which he displays when he’s training with the first team [are great].



“His attitude is second to none and he is working with the Under-20s as well.



“He’s up against grown man sometimes but he’s never shy to tackle or go for a header.



“His abilities, his vision, his passing, his decision making [are great].



“For me, he’s so far ahead of where he should be, that it’s is scary.



“It would be great to see him tied down at the club and next year I don’t see any reason why he won’t be playing for the first team.”



Miller, who heaped praise on Gilmour, is of the opinion that his young compatriot is a very special talent and that he would be a great addition to the first team squad in the future.



“He’s a great lad”, he continued.



“He’s an absolutely fantastic footballer.



“He has made he step ups to the Under-15s to the Under-16s to the Under-17s and the Under-20s.



“He’s training with the first team squad. We sometimes forget that he’s only 15.



“His abilities on the ball are [great].



“For me, he’s a special, special talent and it would be great if we could keep him here as he would be a great addition to the first team squad.”

