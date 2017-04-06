Rangers Youngster Admits Mixed Emotions In Kilmarnock Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers starlet Myles Beerman has stated that he endured mixed emotions after his side’s goalless draw against Kilmarnock on Wednesday.



The 18-year-old, who joined Rangers from Manchester City last summer, made his first team debut for the Scottish giants at Rugby Park.











Although the full-back was pleased with playing the full 90 minutes against Kilmarnock and helping Rangers to keep a clean sheet, he was left disappointed with his side failing to break the deadlock and dropping points.



Beerman, who feels a club of Rangers’ stature should return from Kilmarnock with the full three points, wants the Gers to rectify their errors against Aberdeen at the weekend.





“I’m really happy with my debut obviously and everything”, he told Rangers TV, when asked how he was feeling after the game.

“But at the same time we are Rangers and we came to Kilmarnock and we should have come out with a win.



“But we need to take it in our stride and make sure we focus on our next game and we need to make sure that we correct our errors from this game and make sure we create more chances and win more games.”



Beerman went on to add that it is up to manager Pedro Caixinha to decide if he gets to taste first team action once again at Aberdeen on Sunday.



“I just need to keep on working hard and perform in training”, he answered, when asked if he is expecting to be involved on Sunday again.



“At the end of the day it depends on what the manager wants.”



Beerman, whose present contract with Rangers runs until 2018, has represented Malta up to Under-21 level.

