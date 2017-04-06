Spurs Have Shown Something Special Feels Jan Vertonghen

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen believes that his team have that something "special" which has been reflected in the consistency they have shown this season.



The Lilywhites have been one of the most consistent teams in the league this season, losing only three of their 30 matches, a record that is equalled by just one team in the form of Manchester United.











Vertonghen thinks Wednesday night's 3-1 win against Swansea was yet another example of how well the team have played, performing as a unit and never losing hope even when they have been close to losing matches.



“This team has that special thing", Vertonghen told his club's official website.





"We have all the quality but we also have all the belief.

"We didn’t know the other scores but it was important to win to extend that gap from the teams behind us and we did that.



"It shows what we’re capable of and that’s something special.”



Tottenham were in fact trailing 1-0 until the 88th minute against Paul Clement's side until the strike from Dele Alli brought them back in the match, the Londoners going on to score two more to register a 3-1 win.



Reflecting on the match, the 29-year-old said: "We’d played well without creating that many chances and with five minutes to go we knew the time was ticking.



“Swansea were defending well but we had a couple of other comebacks at the back of our heads so we knew we could do it."

