We Fight For You, Mauricio Pochettino Tells Tottenham Faithful

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he went over to the fans after his side’s 3-1 win over Swansea City on Wednesday to thank them for their support.



It seemed as if Spurs were to return home from the Liberty Stadium without a point as the clock was ticking towards the 90-minute mark and the visitors were still trailing to Wayne Routledge’s 11th minute strike.











However, Dele Alli netted the equaliser in the 88th minute before Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen scored in injury time to help Tottenham win the encounter in dramatic fashion.



And Pochettino, who went over to the fans to thank them after the final whistle, praised the supporters’ energy levels.





The Argentine tactician went on to add that whatever the result, Tottenham will always fight for their fans.

“I took one more time to say ‘thank you very much’”, he told Spurs TV, when asked why he made it a point to go back to the fans.



“They help us, they are unbelievable – their energy is fantastic and they deserve that every time we play.



“We fight for them.



“Win or lose, it’s a game but fighting is always a fantastic thing we can do for them.”



Tottenham, who remain in second spot in the Premier League table, seven points behind leaders Chelsea, will next play Watford on Saturday.

