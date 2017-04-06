Where Is Charly Musonda Compared To Youri Tielemans – Anderlecht Deal-Maker On Move Too Soon Youngsters

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht sporting director Herman Van Holsbeeck has hit out at Chelsea's Charly Musonda and pointed to in-demand Youri Tielemans as evidence of why young talents should not move on from the club too soon.



The Belgian giants are known for producing quality young footballers in their academy, but have often lost young talents to big European clubs, who are more than willing to poach the best young players from across the world.











While money is a factor for the youngster, Van Holsbeeck stressed that Anderlecht are ready to pay big salaries to young players as long as they are willing to remain patient and understand that they are going to get more first team football at the club.



He cited the example of Musonda, who left Anderlecht in 2012 but is yet to play senior football at Chelsea; Van Holsbeeck indicated that compared to Tielemans, who at 19 has already clocked up more than 174 senior appearances and is now being linked with Tottenham Horspur, Musonda’s career has stalled at Stamford Bridge.





The Anderlecht sporting director told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad: “We only want to pay well for the best young talents who have a professional attitude at a young age such as Tielemans or [Leander] Dendoncker.

“And not the guys who want to exploit us for foreign money, but those who choose our sporting project because they realise that they will break into the first team at the right time.



“Charly Musonda didn’t have the patience for example. I have nothing against the guy – we paid him a lot – but finally he went to Chelsea.



“Where is he now compared to Tielemans?”



Musonda returned Chelsea in January after his loan stint at Real Betis and despite other offers, Blues boss Antonio Conte kept him in the squad for the remainder of the season.

