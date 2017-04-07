Antoine Griezmann’s Adviser Name Checks Manchester United And Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann’s adviser has revealed that Manchester United are one of the clubs who have enquired about the Frenchman.



The 26-year-old forward has been incessantly linked with a move to Manchester United, with some even suggesting that a transfer is close to completion ahead of the summer window.











Griezmann has revealed his annoyance at being constantly linked with the Premier League giants but it has been claimed that his representatives have already agreed the outlines of a contract with Manchester United.



His adviser, Eric Olhats, admits that the Frenchman is reflecting over his future at Atletico Madrid and has pointed out there are not many clubs in the world who would be able to trigger his release clause.





He further revealed that Manchester United are one of the clubs who have enquired about the forward but also added Chelsea to the Frenchman’s list of suitors.

Olhats told French radio station RMC: “We are reflecting because it [the summer transfer window] is knocking on the doors.



“There are not 50,000 clubs who can put €100m on the table, which is very clear.



“Manchester United have enquired like Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real [Madrid].”



Griezmann has a contract until 2021 with Atletico Madrid and is expected to make a decision over his future by the end of the season.

