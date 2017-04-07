XRegister
Inside Futbol

07/04/2017 - 15:02 BST

Brendan Rodgers One of World’s Best Says Celtic CEO As Manager Signs New Deal

 




Brendan Rodgers has signed a new four-year contract at Paradise after leading Celtic to their sixth league title in a row last week.

Celtic snapped up the former Liverpool boss last summer and he made an instant impact by leading the Bhoys back to the Champions League group stage for the first time in three years.




The Scottish champions have remained imperious on the domestic front and are yet to lose a game domestic league or cup game, while already bagging the Scottish League Cup and the Premiership title in emphatic fashion.

His performances in his first season at Celtic have led the club to signing him up on an improved contract and he has penned a deal that will keep him at the club until at least 2021.
 


Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell expressed his delight at Rodgers committing his future to the club and believes that the Bhoys have one of the best managers in world football at the moment.  

Lawwell told the club’s official website: "Brendan has made a huge impact at Celtic already.

“He's an outstanding manager and we believe he is one of the best coaches in Europe, if not world football, and we're delighted that he has committed his future to Celtic."

Rodgers will hope to celebrate his new contract with another win when Celtic host Kilmarnock at Paradise this weekend.
 