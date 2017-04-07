Brendan Rodgers Will Now Get Premier League Job Offers – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers will receive managerial offers from Premier League clubs, owing to his fantastic record at Celtic.



The Northern Irishman, who has just signed a new four-year contract with Celtic, has already guided the Bhoys to the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Premiership this season.











Celtic are yet to lose a domestic game this season and have also managed to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, where they will face Rangers at Hampden later in the month.



And Lawrenson feels Rodgers is certain to receive offers from Premier League clubs after his impressive debut campaign in Scotland, with the former Liverpool boss recently linked with replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.





“Yes, of course it does”, Lawrenson said on LFC TV, when asked if Rodgers’ spell at Celtic will improve his record.

“They have won the league unbeaten and it has to improve his record.



“He will now get offers from the Premier League to manage.



“I’m not sure how up the scale it will be, but he will certainly get jobs offered to him, certainly.”



Rodgers, who came desperately close to winning the Premier League title with Liverpool in the 2013/14 campaign, was sacked by the Reds in October 2015.



His present employers will next face Kilmarnock in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Celtic Park on Saturday.

