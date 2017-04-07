XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/04/2017 - 20:52 BST

Brendan Rodgers Will Now Get Premier League Job Offers – Liverpool Legend

 




Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers will receive managerial offers from Premier League clubs, owing to his fantastic record at Celtic.

The Northern Irishman, who has just signed a new four-year contract with Celtic, has already guided the Bhoys to the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Premiership this season.




Celtic are yet to lose a domestic game this season and have also managed to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, where they will face Rangers at Hampden later in the month.

And Lawrenson feels Rodgers is certain to receive offers from Premier League clubs after his impressive debut campaign in Scotland, with the former Liverpool boss recently linked with replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.
 


“Yes, of course it does”, Lawrenson said on LFC TV, when asked if Rodgers’ spell at Celtic will improve his record.

“They have won the league unbeaten and it has to improve his record.

“He will now get offers from the Premier League to manage.

“I’m not sure how up the scale it will be, but he will certainly get jobs offered to him, certainly.”

Rodgers, who came desperately close to winning the Premier League title with Liverpool in the 2013/14 campaign, was sacked by the Reds in October 2015.

His present employers will next face Kilmarnock in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Celtic Park on Saturday.
 