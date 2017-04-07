Celtic Star On What He’s Improved On Most Under Brendan Rodgers

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong believes the defensive side of his game has improved the most this season.



The Scotland international, who joined Celtic from Dundee United in February 2015, has been in sublime form in the current campaign under new Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers.











Besides scoring 13 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions this term, Armstrong has also managed to provide seven assists.



However, the 25-year-old feels his ability to recover the ball and defensive duties have been the most improved aspects of his game this season.





“I feel my recovery of the ball is a lot better”, he said in a press conference on Thursday, when asked about which areas in his game have improved the most this season.

“Working on my defensive side, so I would say that’s my most improved [area].”



Rodgers has played Armstrong in the middle and the former Dundee United man thinks it has significantly contributed to his improved goalscoring record in the ongoing campaign.



“I always knew that I could score”, he continued.



“I’ve done that with Dundee United as well.



“Position is a big thing for me and I get into more goalscoring positions naturally when I play in the middle and that definitely helps.”



Armstrong, whose present contract with Celtic runs until the summer of 2019, has thus far amassed 95 appearances for the Scottish giants, scoring 19 times and setting up as many goals.



He earned his maiden senior Scotland cap during the nation’s 1-0 win over Slovenia in a World Cup qualifier last month.

