Chelsea and Antonio Conte Hold Contract Renewal Meeting

Chelsea and Antonio Conte have held a meeting to discuss a new contract, according to Sky Italia.



The Italian tactician, who took charge of the Blues last summer, is on the verge of guiding his new employers to the Premier League title; Chelsea are currently seven points clear at the top of the table with just eight league games remaining in the season.











However, the former Juventus boss has been linked with a move back to Italy at the end of the season, with Inter Milan keen to rope him in.



Italian agent Andrea Pastorello also added fuel to the speculation by insisting that Conte could quit Stamford Bridge this summer, but the Chelsea boss rubbished those reports.





And now it has been claimed that Conte, whose present deal with Chelsea runs until 2019, is ready to sign a new contract with the Premier League leaders.

It has been also said that the 47-year-old shares an excellent relationship with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who has agreed to hand Conte a substantial fund to spend this summer.



Besides the Premier League, Chelsea are also in the hunt for the FA Cup, where they will face Tottenham Hotspur later in the month.

