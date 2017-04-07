Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Stresses Team Focus

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has insisted that his team does not consist of just eleven individual players but is a unit backing each other up in case of emergency.



The league leaders have had their share of problems with injuries but have found players to replace those who have been sidelined.











Conte referred to the case of Victor Moyes as an example to show how his team have coped with injuries, finding a replacement from within the squad.



According to Conte, in the course of a long season it is important for a team to have all their players ready in case a crucial member of the squad is out through an injury or a suspension.





"I know during the season anything can happen with injuries and bans and you must have players able to play your idea of football", Conte said at a press conference.

Praising defender Kurt Zouma for his effort in the match against Manchester City midweek, the manager said: "Zouma showed this [by stepping in] in a tough game, he showed great commitment.



"Victor Moses has showed this season he is an important player, but in these two games we showed we can play without him. But we also showed in the past, when we missed other players, that we can do the same.



"We are a team and not 11 single players.



"If you think you can win the game with only one player you are in trouble because if you miss this player it’s impossible to win.



"You must be ready to find a solution when one player misses one or two games."



The Pensioners are currently placed seven points clear at the top of the table and are set to face Bournemouth on Saturday.

