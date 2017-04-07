Convincing Dermot Desmond Was Brendan Rodgers’ Masterstroke – Mark Lawrenson On Key Celtic Business

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes that Brendan Rodgers pulled off a masterstroke in convincing Celtic to dig deep to sign Moussa Dembele.



The young French hitman was available last summer after his contract with Fulham expired and despite being linked with a number of Premier League clubs was tempted north of the border to Scotland.











Dembele has been in sensational form for Celtic, keeping Leigh Griffiths out of the team and helping to power the Bhoys to their sixth consecutive Scottish league title.



For Lawrenson, Rodgers deserves massive credit for convincing Celtic to bankroll a move for Dembele, though he noted the Champions League is now the big challenge for the Bhoys, rather than the Scottish Premiership.





" I think the signing of Dembele was a masterstroke as they paid a lot of money", Lawrenson said on LFC TV.