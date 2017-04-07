He’s Not Thinking of Leaving – Agent Indicates Manchester United Might Face Disappointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United could well be set for disappointment if they make good on their interest in Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj by making a concrete move in the summer.



The Albania international has regularly been linked with clubs in the Premier League over the last year, but the Red Devils have appeared the keenest recently and sent a scout to watch Hysaj in action late last month.











But the defender is not thnking of leaving Napoli and his agent, Mario Giuffredi, thinks another year in the south of Italy fits the bill perfectly for his client.



"We do not feel the need to leave, but there are several teams from Germany and England that constantly follow him", the agent said on Radio CRC.





"I think another year at Napoli could let him fight for the Scudetto", he added.