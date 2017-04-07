XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/04/2017 - 23:11 BST

He’s Not Thinking of Leaving – Agent Indicates Manchester United Might Face Disappointment

 




Manchester United could well be set for disappointment if they make good on their interest in Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj by making a concrete move in the summer.

The Albania international has regularly been linked with clubs in the Premier League over the last year, but the Red Devils have appeared the keenest recently and sent a scout to watch Hysaj in action late last month.




But the defender is not thnking of leaving Napoli and his agent, Mario Giuffredi, thinks another year in the south of Italy fits the bill perfectly for his client.

"We do not feel the need to leave, but there are several teams from Germany and England that constantly follow him", the agent said on Radio CRC.
 


"I think another year at Napoli could let him fight for the Scudetto", he added.

However, the agent does admit that there is a clause in Hysaj's deal with Napoli which would kick in if certain clubs come calling for the defender.

Giuffredi said: "There is a clause in his contract in the event some clubs come, but if that were to happen then the first to know would be the hierarchy of the Azzurri."

Hysaj has impressed with his performances for Napoli, but at the age of 23 may feel there is still time for him to make a move to the Premier League if desired in the future.

The right-back, who has made 37 appearances for Napoli this season, is under contract until 2021.
 