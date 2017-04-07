I Stay At Chelsea – Antonio Conte Ends Inter Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he is staying at the club amid continuing links with Inter.



Conte, who tasted success as Juventus coach before taking charge of Italy, is mooted as a target for the Nerazzurri, who are willing to hand him a substantial amount of transfer funds in order to restore the club to former glories.











But the Italian, who knows he is wanted back in his homeland by a number of people, insists he is under contract at Chelsea and is planning to remain at Stamford Bridge.



"I think I stay here. I am very happy to stay here", Conte told a press conference, when asked why he keeps being linked with Inter.





"I have two more years of contract with Chelsea and this is the truth", he stressed .