06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/04/2017 - 13:34 BST

I Stay At Chelsea – Antonio Conte Ends Inter Talk

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he is staying at the club amid continuing links with Inter.

Conte, who tasted success as Juventus coach before taking charge of Italy, is mooted as a target for the Nerazzurri, who are willing to hand him a substantial amount of transfer funds in order to restore the club to former glories.




But the Italian, who knows he is wanted back in his homeland by a number of people, insists he is under contract at Chelsea and is planning to remain at Stamford Bridge.

"I think I stay here. I am very happy to stay here", Conte told a press conference, when asked why he keeps being linked with Inter.
 


"I have two more years of contract with Chelsea and this is the truth", he stressed.

"I don't know why [I am linked with Inter].

"I think it is normal that they try to involve my name in this situation because I've worked in Italy and they want to come back for me in Italy", Conte smiled.

"It's normal this, to listen to a lot of things in this moment."

Conte was also asked about chatter that Chelsea are looking to appoint Andrea Pirlo as their new assistant manager, with Steve Holland leaving for England at the end of the season, where he will work under Gareth Southgate.

"I don't know why Andrea Pirlo has been talked about because Andrea Pirlo wants to continue to play", he said.

Conte currently has Chelsea on course to win the Premier League title this season, in what is his first season managing in England.
 