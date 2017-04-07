I’m Only Thinking About Players Who Can Play – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stressed that he needs to concentrate on the players who are available to play despite missing a number of experienced performers from the squad at a crucial juncture of the season.



Going into the last seven games of the season, Liverpool are involved in a tough chase to finish in this season’s top four and earn a Champions League spot for next term.











However, Klopp’s squad is getting stretched at the moment because of injuries to key performers; Sadio Mane will undergo knee surgery and will be out for the rest of the season and the Reds are also missing Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana, with Philippe Coutinho also a major doubt for tomorrow’s visit to Stoke.



The Liverpool boss admits all the setbacks have not made his life easier but he stressed that it is part and parcel of being a manager and he is only focusing on the players who are fit and ready to play at the moment.





However, Klopp conceded that with key experienced campaigners missing he could be forced into playing youngsters at such a crucial stage of the campaign.

Asked if all the injuries have compromised his Liverpool side, the German said in a press conference earlier today: “Yes, 100 per cent and it doesn’t make my life easier.



“They are all high quality players but all the managers will say the same, that they think about players who can be involved and not the ones who can’t be involved.



“I don’t remember a time when I had all my players fit and at their best, that’s part of our life.



“I am thinking about the players who can be involved.



“At the moment we don’t have enough experienced players, so we have to replace them with less experienced players.



“[I] can’t change that.”



Liverpool will next visit the Britannia Stadium to take on Stoke City.

