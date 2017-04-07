It’s Good To Have – Jose Mourinho Explains Mental Benefit To Long Unbeaten Run

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that his team’s unbeaten run in the league will stand them in good stead in the future as it displays the mental strength of his side.



Mourinho’s men have not lost a league game since suffering a 4-0 pasting at Chelsea in October and their unbeaten run has stretched to 20 games, the longest such run in Europe’s top five leagues this season.











However, they have drawn ten of those 20 games, which has meant they have not broken into the Premier League’s top four and they are still currently sixth in the league table.



They have attracted heavy criticism for drawing nine league games at Old Trafford this term but Mourinho believes going on such a long run without a defeat has its own advantages.





He admits that more points on the board would have been better for his side this term, but the Manchester United manager believes the mental strength his team have shown this season over the long unbeaten run will help them going forward.

Mourinho said in a press conference: "I think it's a good feeling to know we don't lose many matches, that we have a fantastic run of 20 games unbeaten in the Premier League.



"I know as an example ten matches, ten draws, ten points or ten matches, five victories, five defeats, 15 points.



"What's better? The 15 points obviously.



"But in terms of looking to the future, I prefer to look at ten matches, ten draws because you have something that's not easy to have.



"You are quite solid mentally, difficult to beat, you fight against difficult circumstances, that kind of mentality of resilience, it's good to have it.



"But the points are the reality and it would be better for us in ten matches to have five victories and five defeats."



Manchester United will look to stretch their run with a win when they travel to Sunderland on Sunday.

