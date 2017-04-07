XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/04/2017 - 20:43 BST

Laurent Koscielny Will Be Back Sooner Than Expected – Arsene Wenger

 




Arsene Wenger has revealed that Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny’s knee injury is not as serious as previously suspected but the Frenchman will still not feature against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Arsenal returned to winning ways with a thumping 3-0 win over West Ham at the Emirates on Wednesday night and moved up to fifth in the Premier League table.




Wenger revealed that there are no fresh injuries from Wednesday night and is expecting to see Francis Coquelin to join the squad for the Palace game on Monday after recovering from a minor back problem.

The Arsenal boss said in a press conference: “From Wednesday, nobody should be out. Coquelin is back available, he had problems with his back; he’s in contention again.
 


“I don’t believe [Petr] Cech will be available for Monday night, nor [David] Ospina.”  

Koscielny, who suffered a knee injury against Manchester City on Sunday, will still be out for Arsenal’s visit to Selhurst Park but Wenger is pleased to add that the Frenchman’s injury is not as serious as suspected.

“He’s out for Monday.

“It will be shorter than expected; it’s not a ligament tendon problem.”

Arsenal are currently four points behind fourth placed Manchester City at the moment but have played a game fewer than Pep Guardiola’s side.
 